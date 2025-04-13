Left Menu

India Emerges as Key Player Amid US-China Toy Tariffs

The Indian toy industry views the US-China tariff war as a chance to become a major export hub. Rising US tariffs on Chinese toys could open the market for Indian manufacturers, offering a USD 41.7 billion opportunity. India's exports are growing, but strict import checks are necessary.

Updated: 13-04-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:33 IST
The escalating tariff conflict between the US and China presents the Indian toy industry with a strategic opportunity. With the US slapping a hefty 145% tariff on Chinese toy imports, India is positioning itself as a vital exporter to fill this emerging void.

Akshay Binjrajka, the President of the Toy Association of India, emphasizes that India's toy manufacturers are ready to step into the U.S. market, valued at USD 41.7 billion, with competitive quality and pricing. India's toy exports have significantly increased, while imports from China have plummeted due to stringent norms and a focus on domestic production.

However, challenges remain, as unregulated Chinese toys still enter the Indian market post-US tariffs. Binjrajka calls for tighter import controls and the support of West Bengal's toy industry to bolster domestic capabilities, potentially making India a leading global toy supplier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

