Collision Chaos: Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident Injures 35

A tragic bus collision on Sunday left at least 35 passengers injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and a private bus collided near Singhpur village, officials reported.

Among the casualties, Tausif (35), Neeraj (32), and Umar (34) were seriously injured and needed further treatment at a hospital in Moradabad, following initial care.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra confirmed the accident details, while Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh assured that emergency services promptly transported the injured to medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)