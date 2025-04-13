Collision Chaos: Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident Injures 35
A collision between a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and a private bus injured at least 35 passengers near Singhpur village. Three of them sustained serious injuries and were referred to a hospital in Moradabad. Local authorities ensured prompt medical assistance for the injured.
A tragic bus collision on Sunday left at least 35 passengers injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and a private bus collided near Singhpur village, officials reported.
Among the casualties, Tausif (35), Neeraj (32), and Umar (34) were seriously injured and needed further treatment at a hospital in Moradabad, following initial care.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra confirmed the accident details, while Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh assured that emergency services promptly transported the injured to medical facilities.
