Tension Mounts as Abu Salem's Parole Request Sparks International Concerns

The Maharashtra government has firmly opposed the parole request of notorious gangster Abu Salem, citing concerns over potential diplomatic issues between India and Portugal. Salem, who was extradited from Portugal, petitioned the Bombay High Court for parole following his elder brother's death.

Authorities argue that granting Salem parole poses a serious risk of him absconding, referencing his past escape in 1993. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) underscored the potential for law and order challenges, prompting the matter to be addressed by a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Shyam Chandak.

Despite Salem's plea for 14 days of parole to attend family rites, officials recommend only two days' emergency parole, as Salem's intended destination in Uttar Pradesh is deemed communally sensitive. Salem faces life sentences in multiple cases, including the infamous 1993 Mumbai blasts.

