Controversial Deal Places Diego Garcia Back in Spotlight

Britain's agreement to cede the Chagos Islands' sovereignty has sparked criticisms, notably from U.S. President Donald Trump and displaced islanders. Despite significant opposition, nations like the U.S. support it due to strategic interests. The legality and ethicality remain contentious, with many affected parties feeling excluded from the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:49 IST
Controversial Deal Places Diego Garcia Back in Spotlight
The agreement between Britain and Mauritius to transfer the Chagos Islands' sovereignty has reignited controversy. U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the deal as a sign of weakness, bringing global attention back to the islands' geopolitical significance.

Following the overturned injunction, the multi-billion-dollar deal, guaranteeing the UK-U.S. a 99-year lease of the Diego Garcia military base, incited protests from displaced Chagossians. The deal has drawn criticism from several political figures, highlighting the absence of consent from native islanders and fuelling debates over self-determination and sovereignty.

Strategically significant as a military base in the Indian Ocean, Diego Garcia remains at the heart of international military and political interests. With China's influence growing in the region, the deal is viewed differently by stakeholders, intensifying discussions on its long-term impact and potential security threats.

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

