Controversial Deal Places Diego Garcia Back in Spotlight

The agreement between Britain and Mauritius to transfer the Chagos Islands' sovereignty has reignited controversy. U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the deal as a sign of weakness, bringing global attention back to the islands' geopolitical significance.

Following the overturned injunction, the multi-billion-dollar deal, guaranteeing the UK-U.S. a 99-year lease of the Diego Garcia military base, incited protests from displaced Chagossians. The deal has drawn criticism from several political figures, highlighting the absence of consent from native islanders and fuelling debates over self-determination and sovereignty.

Strategically significant as a military base in the Indian Ocean, Diego Garcia remains at the heart of international military and political interests. With China's influence growing in the region, the deal is viewed differently by stakeholders, intensifying discussions on its long-term impact and potential security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)