Blast Near Kabul: Tensions Rise Between China and Afghanistan

An explosion at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan, has claimed the lives of at least seven people, including a Chinese national, in an incident that the Islamic State group has taken responsibility for. The bombing occurred during a gathering at the restaurant, which is often visited by Chinese nationals.

The militant group outlined similar attacks in a statement and issued a fresh threat against Chinese nationals in Afghanistan, citing China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims. While Afghan authorities are still investigating the cause, Chinese officials have condemned the attack, urging for more stringent security measures and the evacuation of its citizens from high-risk areas.

China has condemned terrorism in all forms and supports Afghanistan in curbing the same. The attack has raised questions about the safety of foreigners in Afghanistan, given that several nations pulled out after the Taliban's 2021 offensive, leaving China as one of the few maintaining economic ties without recognizing the Taliban-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)