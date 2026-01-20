Left Menu

Blast Near Kabul: Tensions Rise Between China and Afghanistan

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a deadly explosion at a Kabul restaurant frequented by Chinese nationals, killing at least seven. Internally, Afghanistan faces serious security challenges, while externally, tensions increase with China, which maintains a significant economic presence but does not recognize the Taliban government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:50 IST
Blast Near Kabul: Tensions Rise Between China and Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An explosion at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan, has claimed the lives of at least seven people, including a Chinese national, in an incident that the Islamic State group has taken responsibility for. The bombing occurred during a gathering at the restaurant, which is often visited by Chinese nationals.

The militant group outlined similar attacks in a statement and issued a fresh threat against Chinese nationals in Afghanistan, citing China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims. While Afghan authorities are still investigating the cause, Chinese officials have condemned the attack, urging for more stringent security measures and the evacuation of its citizens from high-risk areas.

China has condemned terrorism in all forms and supports Afghanistan in curbing the same. The attack has raised questions about the safety of foreigners in Afghanistan, given that several nations pulled out after the Taliban's 2021 offensive, leaving China as one of the few maintaining economic ties without recognizing the Taliban-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Mumbai Crash: Akshay Kumar's Escort Involved in Multi-Vehicle Collision

High-Profile Mumbai Crash: Akshay Kumar's Escort Involved in Multi-Vehicle C...

 India
2
Introspection Urged: Maha Vikas Aghadi Faces Post-Election Questions

Introspection Urged: Maha Vikas Aghadi Faces Post-Election Questions

 India
3
Global Markets Tumble Amidst US-EU Trade Tensions Over Greenland

Global Markets Tumble Amidst US-EU Trade Tensions Over Greenland

 Global
4
Democracy and the Digital Age: Revolutionizing Governance in Arunachal Pradesh

Democracy and the Digital Age: Revolutionizing Governance in Arunachal Prade...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026