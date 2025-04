New Train Unveiled Connecting Ambedkar Nagar to New Delhi

A new train service has been unveiled, linking Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh to New Delhi. This initiative, launched by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, coincides with Ambedkar's birth anniversary, honoring his legacy as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

The train, named Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kota-New Delhi 20155/56 Express, was announced in an event attended by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav through videoconferencing. The train is part of a larger effort by the railways to enhance connectivity and support economic and social development in the region.

Operating daily, the service promises to ease travel between key cities, enhancing economic opportunities for residents. Passing through Indore, Ujjain, and Kota, the train will span 848 kilometers in 13 hours, fostering ties between various communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)