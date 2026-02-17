Left Menu

Om Birla Attends Swearing-in of Bangladesh’s New Government in Dhaka

The gesture reflects India’s desire to further strengthen bilateral engagement and deepen cooperation across shared priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:39 IST
Om Birla Attends Swearing-in of Bangladesh’s New Government in Dhaka
Lok Sabha Speaker meets PM Tarique Rahman, delivers PM Modi’s invitation for early India visit. Image Credit: Twitter(@ombirlakota)
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed Government of Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Shri Tarique Rahman, in Dhaka.

On the occasion, Shri Birla conveyed warm congratulations to Prime Minister Rahman on behalf of the people of India, reaffirming India’s commitment to its close and enduring partnership with Bangladesh.

Personal Invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

During his visit, Shri Om Birla met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, extending an invitation to the Bangladeshi leader to visit India at the earliest convenience.

The gesture reflects India’s desire to further strengthen bilateral engagement and deepen cooperation across shared priorities.

India Reaffirms Support for a Democratic and Inclusive Bangladesh

Shri Birla reiterated that India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s efforts to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation.

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to expanding collaboration and enhancing people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.

High-Level Regional Engagement on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Lok Sabha Speaker also held interactions with regional leaders, including:

  • H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives

  • H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan

These meetings underscore India’s continued focus on strengthening partnerships across South Asia through dialogue and cooperation.

Strengthening Neighbourhood Partnerships

Shri Birla’s participation in the ceremony highlights India’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First approach and its enduring support for democratic institutions, regional stability and inclusive development across South Asia.

Sources (X posts):https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/2023748571414294657?s=20https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/2023739736909824424?s=20https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/2023673654459105631

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026