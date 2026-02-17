Om Birla Attends Swearing-in of Bangladesh’s New Government in Dhaka

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed Government of Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Shri Tarique Rahman, in Dhaka.

On the occasion, Shri Birla conveyed warm congratulations to Prime Minister Rahman on behalf of the people of India, reaffirming India’s commitment to its close and enduring partnership with Bangladesh.

Personal Invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

During his visit, Shri Om Birla met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, extending an invitation to the Bangladeshi leader to visit India at the earliest convenience.

The gesture reflects India’s desire to further strengthen bilateral engagement and deepen cooperation across shared priorities.

India Reaffirms Support for a Democratic and Inclusive Bangladesh

Shri Birla reiterated that India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s efforts to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation.

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to expanding collaboration and enhancing people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.

High-Level Regional Engagement on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Lok Sabha Speaker also held interactions with regional leaders, including:

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu , President of the Republic of Maldives

H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan

These meetings underscore India’s continued focus on strengthening partnerships across South Asia through dialogue and cooperation.

Strengthening Neighbourhood Partnerships

Shri Birla’s participation in the ceremony highlights India’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First approach and its enduring support for democratic institutions, regional stability and inclusive development across South Asia.

