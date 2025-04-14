Passengers Protest Bolan Mail Train Disruption in Pakistan
The Bolan Mail train from Karachi to Quetta was halted at Jacobabad due to security concerns, affecting 150 passengers. Many were dissatisfied with the refund process and had to continue their journey by bus under security. Train timings have since been adjusted by Pakistan Railways.
The Bolan Mail train, traveling from Karachi to Quetta, was unexpectedly halted at Jacobabad station due to security issues, Pakistan Railways confirmed.
Over 150 passengers were affected as the train was denied clearance to proceed and were subsequently transported to their destinations by bus amid rigorous security measures.
In the wake of passenger protests over inadequate refunds, Pakistan Railways has announced revised departure timings for the Bolan Mail, effective from Tuesday.
