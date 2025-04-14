Passengers Protest Bolan Mail Train Disruption in Pakistan

The Bolan Mail train, traveling from Karachi to Quetta, was unexpectedly halted at Jacobabad station due to security issues, Pakistan Railways confirmed.

Over 150 passengers were affected as the train was denied clearance to proceed and were subsequently transported to their destinations by bus amid rigorous security measures.

In the wake of passenger protests over inadequate refunds, Pakistan Railways has announced revised departure timings for the Bolan Mail, effective from Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)