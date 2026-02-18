Left Menu

Poland Restricts Chinese Cars Amid Data Security Concerns

The Polish army has banned Chinese cars from military areas due to fears of data collection. Vehicles capable of recording and sharing sensitive information are restricted unless surveillance features are turned off. The measure, reflecting similar steps by NATO countries, aims to protect against unauthorized data access.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Polish army recently imposed a ban on Chinese-made cars entering military facilities, highlighting concerns over potential data theft by technologically advanced vehicles. In a statement, the army emphasized modern cars' capacity for uncontrolled data acquisition through sensors and communication tools.

The ban targets vehicles capable of recording video, audio, and location data unless these features are deactivated. Although specifically concerned with Chinese cars, the ban applies to any vehicle with these capabilities. Additionally, connecting official army phones to Chinese-built car infotainment systems is prohibited.

These measures, labeled as precautionary, align with actions taken by other NATO countries to secure sensitive technology against foreign access. As the presence of Chinese vehicles grows in Poland, concerns about data security mirror broader Western efforts to safeguard technological information from potential espionage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

