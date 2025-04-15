Left Menu

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

A new regulatory body, GoldBod, restricts foreign involvement in Ghana's artisanal gold market, aiming to curb illegal mining and enhance the nation's gold reserves. From May 1, only Ghana Gold Board will buy and export gold, invalidating previous licenses. This move addresses past economic and environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:45 IST
  • Ghana

The Ghanaian government has announced a landmark decision to overhaul its artisanal gold trading system, establishing the new regulatory body, GoldBod. As of May 1, international stakeholders will be barred from buying or trading small-scale mined gold, a strategic move aimed at bolstering the nation's gold reserves.

Under this new system, any prior licenses issued by the Precious Minerals Marketing Co. are rendered void, with GoldBod becoming the exclusive entity authorized to purchase and export gold in Ghana. This initiative seeks to address the rampant issue of illegal mining within the country, which has plagued the sector with environmental concerns and hindered economic potential.

Ghana, the world's sixth largest gold producer, is looking to rejuvenate its economy and environmental policies by securing control over the gold value chain. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson emphasized the importance of harnessing this new framework for Ghana's economic and industrial benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

