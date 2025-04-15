Left Menu

Envu India's Groundbreaking 10-Year Termite Warranty Launch

Envu India introduces a Certified 10-Year Warranty for its anti-termite solution, Premise, available exclusively to Envu Pest Expert Alliance members. This move enhances structural protection against termites in India, supported by endorsements from CBRI and GreenPro, showcasing proven performance and scientific credibility.

Envu India has unveiled a Certified 10-Year Warranty on its leading pre-construction anti-termite product, Premise, marking a significant advancement in structural termite protection in India. This exclusive benefit is restricted to members of the Envu Pest Expert Alliance (EPEA), reflecting a major step forward in providing long-term security against termite damage.

Premise stands out as India's sole termiticide validated by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and GreenPro, underpinning its reputation as a trusted product with over two decades of proven field efficacy. The new warranty underscores Envu's dedication to supporting professionals who demand both reliability and proven scientific backing.

Head of Commercials, M. Arun Kumar stated, "The 10-Year Warranty enhances our commitment to our product, science, and the skilled professionals we partner with." Certified applicators can now offer extended assurance to clients, enhancing peace of mind throughout every eligible project.

Latest News

