Manipur govt has repeatedly failed to ensure timely resettlement of IDPs: State Cong chief

Manipur Congress unit president Keisham Megachandra on Friday alleged that the state government had repeatedly failed to ensure the timely and dignified resettlement of internally displaced persons. Keisham's remark came a day after chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced that the state government would resettle 10,000 IDP families comprising more than 40,000 people by March. In a post on X, Keisham said, ''The Government of Manipur has repeatedly failed to ensure timely and dignified resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), reflecting grave irresponsibility and continued neglect of the suffering people of the state.'' The Wangkhem legislator added, ''Despite repeated assurances, thousands of displaced families continue to live in uncertainty, and the prolonged delay in resettlement has exposed the government's lack of urgency and sensitivity towards the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Manipur.'' Keisham said the chief secretary's statement also claimed that the government has been apprising people from time to time regarding the progress of IDP resettlement, but ''the ground reality tells a different story.'' ''Thousands of displaced persons continue to languish in relief camps without adequate facilities, security, livelihood support, or a clear roadmap for permanent rehabilitation,'' he stated.

