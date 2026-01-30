Left Menu

Manipur govt has repeatedly failed to ensure timely resettlement of IDPs: State Cong chief

Manipur Congress unit president Keisham Megachandra on Friday alleged that the state government had repeatedly failed to ensure the timely and dignified resettlement of internally displaced persons. Keishams remark came a day after chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced that the state government would resettle 10,000 IDP families comprising more than 40,000 people by March.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:19 IST
Manipur govt has repeatedly failed to ensure timely resettlement of IDPs: State Cong chief
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Congress unit president Keisham Megachandra on Friday alleged that the state government had repeatedly failed to ensure the timely and dignified resettlement of internally displaced persons. Keisham's remark came a day after chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced that the state government would resettle 10,000 IDP families comprising more than 40,000 people by March. In a post on X, Keisham said, ''The Government of Manipur has repeatedly failed to ensure timely and dignified resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), reflecting grave irresponsibility and continued neglect of the suffering people of the state.'' The Wangkhem legislator added, ''Despite repeated assurances, thousands of displaced families continue to live in uncertainty, and the prolonged delay in resettlement has exposed the government's lack of urgency and sensitivity towards the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Manipur.'' Keisham said the chief secretary's statement also claimed that the government has been apprising people from time to time regarding the progress of IDP resettlement, but ''the ground reality tells a different story.'' ''Thousands of displaced persons continue to languish in relief camps without adequate facilities, security, livelihood support, or a clear roadmap for permanent rehabilitation,'' he stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026