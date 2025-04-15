DLF Expands Retail Footprint with Three New Shopping Malls

In a strategic expansion move, DLF, a prominent player in the real estate sector, is poised to enhance its retail footprint by opening three new shopping malls in key locations: Goa, Delhi, and Gurugram.

The total space covered by these malls will be approximately 14 lakh square feet, showcasing the company's confidence in the burgeoning organized retail market in India. Senior Executive Director Pushpa Bector revealed that the new developments include DLF Midtown Plaza in Delhi and DLF Summit Plaza in Gurugram. The latter will feature both retail and coworking spaces.

These developments come as part of a broader strategy, with significant progress in leasing for upcoming properties, and incorporation near existing residential projects to cater to local needs. DLF, partnering with GIC through DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd, has seen a remarkable post-pandemic resurgence in retail footfall and sales, buoyed by thriving food and beverage offerings.

