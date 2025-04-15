Left Menu

DLF Expands Retail Footprint with Three New Shopping Malls

Realty giant DLF is set to launch three new shopping malls in Goa, Delhi, and Gurugram. These developments will span around 14 lakh square feet, signalling DLF's optimism in India's organized retail sector. The upcoming malls include DLF Midtown Plaza and DLF Summit Plaza, with significant retail and coworking spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:23 IST
DLF Expands Retail Footprint with Three New Shopping Malls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic expansion move, DLF, a prominent player in the real estate sector, is poised to enhance its retail footprint by opening three new shopping malls in key locations: Goa, Delhi, and Gurugram.

The total space covered by these malls will be approximately 14 lakh square feet, showcasing the company's confidence in the burgeoning organized retail market in India. Senior Executive Director Pushpa Bector revealed that the new developments include DLF Midtown Plaza in Delhi and DLF Summit Plaza in Gurugram. The latter will feature both retail and coworking spaces.

These developments come as part of a broader strategy, with significant progress in leasing for upcoming properties, and incorporation near existing residential projects to cater to local needs. DLF, partnering with GIC through DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd, has seen a remarkable post-pandemic resurgence in retail footfall and sales, buoyed by thriving food and beverage offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025