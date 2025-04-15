Banganga Paper Industries Secures Environmental Certification Ensuring Sustainable Operations

Banganga Paper Industries Limited, formerly Inertia Steel Limited and now a pioneer in kraft paper manufacturing, has secured a crucial environmental certification from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. This approval, valid until March 2029, allows continued operations of its Kraft Paper unit under stringent environmental rules.

The certification spotlights the company's dedication to sustainability, particularly through its innovative use of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF). This fuel, generated from non-recyclable waste, powers a 12 TPH boiler along with coal and agro waste, significantly cutting reliance on conventional energy sources and managing waste effectively.

Banganga Paper Mills reinforces its green commitment with a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) policy. Its advanced Effluent Treatment Plant recycles treated water back into the production process, vital for conserving water in scarcity-prone areas. The company's waste management extends to reusing ETP sludge as manure and selling boiler ash for brick manufacturing, contributing to economic and environmental gains.

