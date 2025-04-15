Left Menu

Banganga Paper Industries Secures Environmental Certification Ensuring Sustainable Operations

Banganga Paper Industries Limited has received an environmental certification from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for its Kraft Paper unit, valid till 2029. The certification highlights their sustainability practices, including the use of refuse-derived fuel, water recycling, and waste management, ensuring reduced environmental impact and improved economic efficiency.

Updated: 15-04-2025 17:31 IST
Banganga Paper Industries Secures Environmental Certification Ensuring Sustainable Operations
Banganga Paper Mills Receives Renewed Environmental Certification From MPCB. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Banganga Paper Industries Limited, formerly Inertia Steel Limited and now a pioneer in kraft paper manufacturing, has secured a crucial environmental certification from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. This approval, valid until March 2029, allows continued operations of its Kraft Paper unit under stringent environmental rules.

The certification spotlights the company's dedication to sustainability, particularly through its innovative use of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF). This fuel, generated from non-recyclable waste, powers a 12 TPH boiler along with coal and agro waste, significantly cutting reliance on conventional energy sources and managing waste effectively.

Banganga Paper Mills reinforces its green commitment with a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) policy. Its advanced Effluent Treatment Plant recycles treated water back into the production process, vital for conserving water in scarcity-prone areas. The company's waste management extends to reusing ETP sludge as manure and selling boiler ash for brick manufacturing, contributing to economic and environmental gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

