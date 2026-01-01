US Strikes Against Narco-Trafficking Vessels in International Waters
The United States conducted military strikes on three vessels suspected of narco-trafficking in international waters. The first attack resulted in the deaths of three narco-terrorists, while the rest abandoned ship before the remaining vessels were sunk. The operation was confirmed by the U.S. Southern Command.
The United States executed military strikes on three vessels in international waters that were allegedly involved in narco-trafficking, according to the U.S. Southern Command's statement on Wednesday.
The targeted vessels were moving together in a convoy, reported military officials.
During the initial strike, three narco-terrorists aboard the first vessel were killed. The others abandoned their ships by jumping overboard, allowing follow-up engagements to sink those vessels, the Southern Command noted on X.
