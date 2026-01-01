Left Menu

US Strikes Against Narco-Trafficking Vessels in International Waters

The United States conducted military strikes on three vessels suspected of narco-trafficking in international waters. The first attack resulted in the deaths of three narco-terrorists, while the rest abandoned ship before the remaining vessels were sunk. The operation was confirmed by the U.S. Southern Command.

Updated: 01-01-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 02:57 IST
The United States executed military strikes on three vessels in international waters that were allegedly involved in narco-trafficking, according to the U.S. Southern Command's statement on Wednesday.

The targeted vessels were moving together in a convoy, reported military officials.

During the initial strike, three narco-terrorists aboard the first vessel were killed. The others abandoned their ships by jumping overboard, allowing follow-up engagements to sink those vessels, the Southern Command noted on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

