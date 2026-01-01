US Strikes Against Narco-Trafficking Vessels in International Waters

The United States executed military strikes on three vessels in international waters that were allegedly involved in narco-trafficking, according to the U.S. Southern Command's statement on Wednesday.

The targeted vessels were moving together in a convoy, reported military officials.

During the initial strike, three narco-terrorists aboard the first vessel were killed. The others abandoned their ships by jumping overboard, allowing follow-up engagements to sink those vessels, the Southern Command noted on X.

