Telangana's Strategic Investment Tour: Aiming for Global Ties

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy embarks on a seven-day visit to Japan with State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials to attract investments. The delegation will visit major cities and the Osaka World Expo while meeting with key executives and industrialists to promote Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:31 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to depart for Japan on Tuesday night, spearheading a mission to bolster investment in the state. Accompanying him are State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, aiming to foster economic ties.

The delegation's itinerary includes key visits to Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Osaka, and Hiroshima from April 16 to 22. Highlighting the visit is the inauguration of the 'Telangana Pavilion' at the Osaka World Expo 2025, showcasing the state's potential to international investors.

In a series of high-profile meetings, the team will outline investment prospects and showcase Telangana's industrial and technical support for Japanese companies. This follows Reddy's investment-seeking tours to Davos, the US, UK, and South Korea since assuming office in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

