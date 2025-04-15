Telangana's Strategic Investment Tour: Aiming for Global Ties

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to depart for Japan on Tuesday night, spearheading a mission to bolster investment in the state. Accompanying him are State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, aiming to foster economic ties.

The delegation's itinerary includes key visits to Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Osaka, and Hiroshima from April 16 to 22. Highlighting the visit is the inauguration of the 'Telangana Pavilion' at the Osaka World Expo 2025, showcasing the state's potential to international investors.

In a series of high-profile meetings, the team will outline investment prospects and showcase Telangana's industrial and technical support for Japanese companies. This follows Reddy's investment-seeking tours to Davos, the US, UK, and South Korea since assuming office in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)