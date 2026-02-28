Chile Blocks Chinese Medical Ship Amid U.S. Pressure on Undersea Cable Project
Chile has denied permission for a Chinese hospital ship, Silk Road Ark, to offer medical services due to a lack of authorization, amidst U.S. concerns over a proposed undersea cable project involving China. Washington is pressuring Chile regarding its relations with China, citing potential threats to regional security.
The Ministry of Health cited a restriction in local health codes, which prevents unaccredited foreign professionals from administering medical services. The vessel, on a voyage through several nations, docked near Valparaiso.
Amid diplomatic tensions, the U.S. threatened visa restrictions on three Chilean officials over concerns about telecommunication infrastructure. The proposed undersea cable, intended to connect Chile and Hong Kong, has raised U.S. security apprehensions.