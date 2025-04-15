Left Menu

ATM Convenience on Tracks: Panchvati Express Leads the Way

A private bank has installed an ATM onboard Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express as an experiment. Located in an air-conditioned chair car, this ATM aims to provide convenience for travelers. Modifications, including a shutter door for safety, were completed at Manmad Railway Workshop, enhancing the express service's appeal.

The Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express train, a popular choice for intercity travel, now features a novel addition: an onboard ATM. Installed on an experimental basis, this ATM aims to offer passengers increased convenience during their journey.

Central Railway officials disclosed this development, specifying that the ATM is placed at the rear end of an air-conditioned chair car, in a space formerly used as a makeshift pantry. Safety has been prioritized with the installation of a shutter door, ensuring accessibility and protection while the train is in transit.

This initiative required essential modifications at the Manmad Railway Workshop. By providing banking services directly on the train, Panchvati Express strengthens its reputation as a commuter-friendly option on this vital route.

