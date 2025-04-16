Left Menu

China's Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Tensions

China's first-quarter economic growth exceeded forecasts despite the looming threats of U.S. tariffs. Analysts are concerned about future challenges as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, impacting export sectors. Beijing promises more stimulus measures to counteract pressures on the world's second-largest economy.

China's economy outperformed expectations in the first quarter, bolstered by strong consumption and industrial output. Yet, policymakers are preparing for the toll of U.S. tariffs, which analysts deem the most significant threat to the Asian giant in decades.

President Trump's escalated tariffs on Chinese products have led to heightened duties from Beijing on U.S. imports, fuelling a fierce trade war that concerns markets about potential global recession risks. China's GDP for the first quarter grew by 5.4% year-on-year, surpassing analysts' 5.1% expectation from a Reuters poll.

Though China's GDP report suggests stimulus benefits, bigger tariff uncertainties loom. As the U.S. increases tariffs to 145%, China retaliates with 125% levies, spurring Beijing to prioritize consumption amid political strategies and policy tools to bolster the economy against mounting pressures.

