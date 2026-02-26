China Stocks Stumble as Investors Await Policy Signals

China's stock market experienced a slight dip on Thursday, ending a two-day rally post-Lunar New Year. Investors appear cautious, opting to hold back from major decisions ahead of the annual parliamentary session scheduled next month.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% by midday to 4,144.08 points, reversing earlier gains. Blue-chip indices followed suit, with the CSI300 slightly down by 0.2%. Notably, the property sector led the declines with a 2.7% drop, negating Wednesday's gains post-relaxation in Shanghai's home purchase rules for non-residents.

Conversely, the technology sector flourished, buoyed by the CSI AI Index's 0.9% rise, boosted by Nvidia's strong earnings report. Optimism surrounds domestic AI advancements as DeepSeek, a Chinese AI lab, announced collaboration with Huawei. Eyes now turn to the National People's Congress and the CPPCC for policy insights.