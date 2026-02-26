Left Menu

China Stocks Stumble as Investors Await Policy Signals

China's stocks slightly declined, halting a two-day rally after the Lunar New Year, as investors awaited policy direction from an upcoming parliamentary session. The property sector notably fell, countering gains seen in AI and info tech stocks. The market buzz now pivots to key legislative meetings for guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:32 IST
China Stocks Stumble as Investors Await Policy Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market experienced a slight dip on Thursday, ending a two-day rally post-Lunar New Year. Investors appear cautious, opting to hold back from major decisions ahead of the annual parliamentary session scheduled next month.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% by midday to 4,144.08 points, reversing earlier gains. Blue-chip indices followed suit, with the CSI300 slightly down by 0.2%. Notably, the property sector led the declines with a 2.7% drop, negating Wednesday's gains post-relaxation in Shanghai's home purchase rules for non-residents.

Conversely, the technology sector flourished, buoyed by the CSI AI Index's 0.9% rise, boosted by Nvidia's strong earnings report. Optimism surrounds domestic AI advancements as DeepSeek, a Chinese AI lab, announced collaboration with Huawei. Eyes now turn to the National People's Congress and the CPPCC for policy insights.

TRENDING

1
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.

NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well ...

 India
2
Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

 India
3
Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

 Canada
4
India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Prog...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026