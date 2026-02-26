Kilt-Wearing Scots to Keep Their Sporrans at World Cup
Scotland's football fans have received confirmation that they can wear sporrans at World Cup matches, despite security restrictions. FIFA has allowed sporrans following standard checks, ensuring fans can attend matches in traditional attire. This decision is welcomed as Scotland returns to the World Cup after 25 years.
Scotland's devoted football fans are set to don their traditional kilts and sporrans at the upcoming World Cup, thanks to an agreement between FIFA and the Scottish Football Association (SFA).
Despite initial security concerns, FIFA has authorized the entry of sporrans, following regular search procedures, into stadiums across the United States, one of the tournament's co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.
This development comes as a relief to the Tartan Army, ensuring they can fully represent their heritage during Scotland's first World Cup appearance since 1998. The SFA remains in continuous talks with organizers for a smooth welcome of fans in Boston and Miami.
