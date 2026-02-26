Scotland's devoted football fans are set to don their traditional kilts and sporrans at the upcoming World Cup, thanks to an agreement between FIFA and the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

Despite initial security concerns, FIFA has authorized the entry of sporrans, following regular search procedures, into stadiums across the United States, one of the tournament's co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.

This development comes as a relief to the Tartan Army, ensuring they can fully represent their heritage during Scotland's first World Cup appearance since 1998. The SFA remains in continuous talks with organizers for a smooth welcome of fans in Boston and Miami.