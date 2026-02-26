Left Menu

Kilt-Wearing Scots to Keep Their Sporrans at World Cup

Scotland's football fans have received confirmation that they can wear sporrans at World Cup matches, despite security restrictions. FIFA has allowed sporrans following standard checks, ensuring fans can attend matches in traditional attire. This decision is welcomed as Scotland returns to the World Cup after 25 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:35 IST
Kilt-Wearing Scots to Keep Their Sporrans at World Cup
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scotland's devoted football fans are set to don their traditional kilts and sporrans at the upcoming World Cup, thanks to an agreement between FIFA and the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

Despite initial security concerns, FIFA has authorized the entry of sporrans, following regular search procedures, into stadiums across the United States, one of the tournament's co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.

This development comes as a relief to the Tartan Army, ensuring they can fully represent their heritage during Scotland's first World Cup appearance since 1998. The SFA remains in continuous talks with organizers for a smooth welcome of fans in Boston and Miami.

TRENDING

1
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.

NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well ...

 India
2
Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

 India
3
Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

 Canada
4
India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Prog...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026