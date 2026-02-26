Left Menu

Atalanta's Thrilling Comeback Secures Champions League Spot

In a dramatic turn of events, Atalanta secured their place in the Champions League round of 16 with a last-minute penalty, defeating Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on aggregate. Despite a first-leg disadvantage, the Italian team emerged victorious, marking a historic comeback and ensuring Italy's representation in the top European competition.

In a remarkable Champions League match, Atalanta pulled off an astounding comeback to secure a spot in the round of 16, defeating Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on aggregate. The match concluded with a nerve-wracking penalty in the waning seconds, thrilling fans in Bergamo.

Borussia Dortmund, which came into the game with a 2-0 lead from the first leg, struggled to maintain their advantage. Atalanta was relentless, beginning their pursuit with an early goal by Gianluca Scamacca just five minutes in, followed by Davide Zappacosta's goal before halftime.

Controversy struck in stoppage time when a VAR review awarded Atalanta a penalty after a foul by Dortmund's Remy Bensabaini. Lazar Samardzic's decisive conversion sent Atalanta through, igniting celebrations as the referee called full time, cementing an 'unforgettable night' as described by coach Raffaele Palladino.

