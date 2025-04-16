Revival and Growth: Domestic CV Industry on the Rise

Domestic commercial vehicle (CV) volumes are projected to hit the 1 million units mark this fiscal year, reaching pre-pandemic levels last seen in FY19. Key drivers include accelerated infrastructure execution, increased replacement demand, and policy support from the Prime Minister's eBus Sewa scheme, according to Crisil ratings agency.

The credit outlook for the sector remains stable, buoyed by strong liquidity and healthy cash flow. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs), anticipated to represent 62% of the total volume, are leading growth attributed to the rising e-commerce and warehousing sectors. Additionally, demand from freight-heavy industries like cement and mining is expected to contribute to overall demand.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment, covering 38% of total volume, is expected to grow 2-4%, driven by infrastructure investments. Meanwhile, LCVs could see a faster growth rate of 4-6% due to increased e-commerce deliveries and warehouse expansions in smaller cities. Regulatory changes, such as mandatory AC cabins in trucks and the introduction of more electric buses through government schemes, will reshape the industry further.

