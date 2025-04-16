Left Menu

PIGL Enters Extra High Voltage Segment with Rs 80.24 Lakh Order

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited receives a significant work order from Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd., marking its entry into the Extra High Voltage (EHV) segment. This strategic expansion into the 400 kV range highlights PIGL's growing capabilities and ambitions in India's power infrastructure landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:50 IST
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited's Entry into Extra High Voltage Segment. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

AHMEDABAD: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, known by its stock symbols NSE - PIGL and BSE - 543912, has been awarded a significant contract worth Rs 80.24 lakh by Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd.

This contract involves the erection of 350 MVA power transformers along with oil filtration, pre-erection testing, and oil sample testing at the 400kV GIS PSS-2 GIPCL, Khavda Project. The project is a landmark for PIGL, marking its ambitious entry into the Extra High Voltage (EHV) segment. Until now, the company has specialized in projects up to 66 kV, but this new venture into the 400 kV range underscores its readiness for more complex and large-scale projects.

With this development, PIGL not only diversifies its portfolio but also advances into a select group of companies proficient in the EHV domain, a vital component in India's renewable and transmission expansion goals. PIGL's Managing Director, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, emphasized that moving into the EHV sector is a significant milestone achieved through years of investment in specialized skills and robust processes, setting a foundation for future growth in high-voltage projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

