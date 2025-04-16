Left Menu

Smooth Handling: Emergency Landing in Kathmandu with 12 Indians Aboard

A Sita Air flight experienced a hydraulic system failure, leading to an emergency landing at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan Airport. The aircraft, carrying 12 Indians and others, diverted from its Lukla-Ramechhap route. Despite the technical issue, all passengers and crew safely exited after the plane was towed.

Smooth Handling: Emergency Landing in Kathmandu with 12 Indians Aboard
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An aircraft carrying 12 Indian passengers made an emergency landing at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday due to a hydraulic system failure, officials reported.

The private Sita Air flight was en route from Lukla, the entry point to the Mount Everest region, to Ramechhap, located approximately 140 kilometers southeast of Kathmandu. The aircraft was diverted to Tribhuvan after the technical malfunction was detected.

With the call sign 9N-AIE, the Dornier aircraft was towed to the parking bay with the assistance of a tractor after touching down safely. All 12 passengers, two Nepalese citizens, and three crew members onboard disembarked without incident.

