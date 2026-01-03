Tensions Rise as US Intervenes in Venezuela: Advisory for Indians
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela amidst escalating tensions. This follows a U.S. operation that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Indians in Venezuela are urged to exercise caution and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Caracas.
Tensions have escalated in Venezuela following a decisive move by the United States to depose the country's long-serving President, Nicolas Maduro. The military operation, conducted overnight, marks Washington's most significant intervention in Latin America since Panama in 1989.
In response to the unfolding situation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. The ministry emphasized the importance of caution and encouraged those already in the country to maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas.
Venezuela's political landscape is now undergoing dramatic changes, and the international community is closely monitoring the implications of this unexpected development. Indian authorities remain vigilant, ensuring the safety and well-being of their citizens abroad.
ALSO READ
Crisis in Caracas: U.S. Strikes Topple Maduro
Tensions Escalate in Caracas Amidst Power Outages and U.S. Pressure
FAA bans US commercial flights in Venezuela airspace over ''ongoing military activity'' ahead of explosions in Caracas, reports AP.
Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention
Tensions Escalate as Explosions Rock Caracas amid U.S.-Venezuela Standoff