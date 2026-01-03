Tensions Rise as US Intervenes in Venezuela: Advisory for Indians

Tensions have escalated in Venezuela following a decisive move by the United States to depose the country's long-serving President, Nicolas Maduro. The military operation, conducted overnight, marks Washington's most significant intervention in Latin America since Panama in 1989.

In response to the unfolding situation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. The ministry emphasized the importance of caution and encouraged those already in the country to maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas.

Venezuela's political landscape is now undergoing dramatic changes, and the international community is closely monitoring the implications of this unexpected development. Indian authorities remain vigilant, ensuring the safety and well-being of their citizens abroad.