Historic Breakthrough: India's Longest Rail Tunnel Achieved

In a historic milestone for Indian rail infrastructure, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, celebrated the breakthrough of India's longest rail tunnel in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The 14.57-kilometer Tunnel No. 8, a key part of the substantial 125-kilometer Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Broad Gauge Rail Link Project, represents a significant advancement in linking various Himalayan districts.

The ambitious project, overseen by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), utilized a German-engineered tunnel boring machine (TBM) named 'Shakti' for completing the challenging mountain tunnel. This achievement is noteworthy as it coincides with the anniversary of India's inaugural rail service initiation on April 16, 1853. The tunnel construction sets a new global benchmark with its speed and technology in rugged terrains.

Despite the project's considerable logistical and geological hurdles, including challenging transportation of materials across narrow Himalayan roads, RVNL has made remarkable progress. The project aims to provide vital all-weather connectivity, boosting regional tourism and economic growth, and is a crucial element in the Char Dham rail initiative, enhancing access to remote regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)