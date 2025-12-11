UNESCO Recognizes Italian Cooking as Intangible Cultural Heritage

UNESCO has inscribed 'Italian cooking' on its intangible cultural heritage list, acknowledging the nation's rich culinary traditions. This recognition emphasizes Italian cooking's commitment to sustainability and biocultural diversity. The announcement took place during a UNESCO meeting at Delhi's Red Fort, attended by Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, currently visiting India.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised this milestone in a video shared on microblogging site X. The inscription, titled 'Italian cooking: Between sustainability and biocultural diversity', celebrates the communal nature of Italian culinary practices, focusing on authentic raw materials and artisanal preparation techniques, according to UNESCO.

The practice, rooted in anti-waste recipes, fosters social inclusion and is a medium of intergenerational storytelling. Italian cooking is not just about food; it is an expression of love and cultural heritage, promoting well-being and belonging in families and communities, UNESCO noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)