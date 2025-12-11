Left Menu

UNESCO Recognizes Italian Cooking as Intangible Cultural Heritage

UNESCO has added 'Italian cooking' to its intangible cultural heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the country's culinary traditions. The decision, announced during a meeting in Delhi, highlights Italian cooking's focus on sustainability, biocultural diversity, and its role in connecting communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 01:28 IST
UNESCO Recognizes Italian Cooking as Intangible Cultural Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

UNESCO has inscribed 'Italian cooking' on its intangible cultural heritage list, acknowledging the nation's rich culinary traditions. This recognition emphasizes Italian cooking's commitment to sustainability and biocultural diversity. The announcement took place during a UNESCO meeting at Delhi's Red Fort, attended by Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, currently visiting India.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised this milestone in a video shared on microblogging site X. The inscription, titled 'Italian cooking: Between sustainability and biocultural diversity', celebrates the communal nature of Italian culinary practices, focusing on authentic raw materials and artisanal preparation techniques, according to UNESCO.

The practice, rooted in anti-waste recipes, fosters social inclusion and is a medium of intergenerational storytelling. Italian cooking is not just about food; it is an expression of love and cultural heritage, promoting well-being and belonging in families and communities, UNESCO noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025