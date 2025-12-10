Indigo crisis: DGCA sets up an 8-member oversight team; 2 members to be deployed at airline's corporate office.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:44 IST
Indigo crisis: DGCA sets up an 8-member oversight team; 2 members to be deployed at airline's corporate office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indigo
- crisis
- DGCA
- oversight
- team
- airline
- safety
- compliance
- regulatory
- aviation
ALSO READ
Delhi Gears Up for Festive Safety Checks
Delhi's Crackdown on Unlicensed Establishments Amidst Fire Safety Concerns
DGCA Assembles Oversight Team to Address IndiGo Crew Shortage Crisis
Goa Initiates Inquiry Into Devastating Nightclub Fire, Promises Strict Safety Measures
Safety Concerns at Post Malone's Guwahati Concert