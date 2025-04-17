Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Better Conditions for Indian Loco Pilots

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the government for neglecting the welfare of loco pilots, highlighting their challenging working conditions. He argues that neglecting basic needs not only harms workers but also endangers train passengers. Gandhi pledges continued support for the pilots' cause, pressing for governmental accountability.

Updated: 17-04-2025 11:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition, criticized the government Thursday regarding the challenging working conditions faced by loco pilots. He underscored that working in such 'inhumane' conditions represents both an injustice to the pilots and a safety risk to millions of train passengers.

Gandhi referenced a media report alleging that the Railways dismissed demands for better working conditions. Women staff reportedly worked eight-hour shifts without access to toilet facilities, underscoring the inadequate provisions.

In a statement, Gandhi voiced his concerns over the exhaustive 14-hour shifts, lack of proper rest, food breaks, and toilet facilities for loco pilots. He stressed the urgent need for addressing these grievances, criticizing the government's superficial committee formation lacking intent to resolve issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

