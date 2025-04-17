Left Menu

Zippee Unveils Blaze: Revolutionizing 60-Minute Deliveries in India

Zippee, a quick commerce startup, launches Blaze, a 60-minute delivery service for diverse online marketplaces across India. With a network of dark stores powering rapid deliveries, the service aims to expand to new cities and brands, setting a new standard in consumer demand and operational expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:42 IST
Zippee launches Blaze, 60-minute delivery service for ecommerce marketplaces. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, April 17 (ANI): Zippee, a prominent player in the quick commerce logistics sector, has announced the launch of 'Blaze', a unique 60-minute delivery service. This service will cater to various online marketplaces across India, offering efficient delivery in categories including supplements, fashion, skincare, and pet supplies.

Current marketplace partners like Vaaree, Supertails, Haldiram, Mondelez India, and Clinikally highlight the burgeoning demand for swift commerce beyond just groceries. Currently operational in NCR, Bangalore, and Mumbai, Blaze plans to expand to five additional cities and 120 more brands in the coming months.

While companies like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have revolutionized grocery deliveries with swift turnarounds, similar advancements have been challenging for many direct-to-consumer brands. Zippee addresses this by integrating directly with e-commerce platforms to offer same-day and 60-minute deliveries.

Zippee's strategy, which leverages a network of dark stores and last-mile fleets in 13 cities, aligns with the growing expectations for quicker deliveries. Backed by $8.5 million in funding from prominent investors, Zippee is poised to transform the logistics landscape.

According to Madhav Kasturia, Zippee's Founder & CEO, traditional logistics companies have struggled to cope with the modern consumer's demand for speed. Zippee aims to bridge this gap by offering a faster delivery framework, expected to fulfill 17% of shipments via 60-minute delivery by FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

