Orange Engages 10,000 Staff in Groundbreaking Customer Experience Drive

In a bold and unprecedented move to transform customer relations, Orange has launched the inaugural edition of its pioneering initiative “My Customer, My Boss” across 17 countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This continental-scale operation, rolled out simultaneously in all subsidiaries, represents a milestone in customer experience management, engaging more than 10,000 employees who ventured into 120 cities and villages to meet and listen to over 15,000 customers.

This initiative aims to break traditional barriers between company functions and customers, reinforcing the idea that customer experience is a shared responsibility—regardless of one’s role within the organization. From technical staff and marketers to finance teams and HR, employees across all departments participated, embodying Orange’s belief that customer satisfaction starts with internal alignment and human connection.

A First of Its Kind in MEA

This ambitious customer-centric campaign is the first operation of such magnitude ever launched simultaneously by a major telecom operator across the African and Middle Eastern continents. Inspired by a successful pilot in Sierra Leone, the initiative is now being adopted group-wide under the leadership of Orange Middle East and Africa, with plans to make it an annual occurrence.

Employees met with a wide range of customers, from individuals and households to small businesses, enterprise clients, and Orange Money users. Special emphasis was placed on listening to people in remote and underserved areas, reinforcing Orange’s commitment to inclusivity and equitable access to quality service. Teams gathered valuable insights into customer needs, frustrations, preferences, and aspirations, building the foundation for service improvements rooted in real-life feedback.

Leveraging Innovation for Impact

To maximize the impact and streamline data collection, Orange collaborated with Gofiled, an emerging startup from the Orange Digital Center in Tunisia. Together, they developed a custom mobile application to gather, centralize, and analyze field feedback in real-time. This tech-driven approach not only enhanced efficiency but also illustrated Orange’s broader mission to empower local innovation ecosystems and integrate social entrepreneurship into its operations.

Once collected, customer feedback will be processed using advanced artificial intelligence technologies to extract patterns, pain points, and actionable insights. These findings will then fuel localized internal hackathons, where teams will co-create solutions and improvements to directly address the needs identified during the initiative.

A Cultural Shift in Customer-Centric Leadership

According to Brelotte Ba, Deputy CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, the My Customer, My Boss initiative is not just a campaign—it marks a profound cultural evolution within the company:

“Customer experience is everyone’s business. Every employee, without exception, is committed to meeting our customers' expectations with excellence. With My Customer, My Boss, we demonstrate that our commitment to serve is collective, concrete, and forward-looking. Organizing a mobilization of this scale across the continent is a testament to our ambition and our belief that listening is the first step to building lasting relationships.”

Ba went on to express heartfelt gratitude to the thousands of employees who volunteered to participate with enthusiasm, empathy, and professionalism—whether in urban centers or far-flung rural communities.

Building a Customer-First Legacy

The My Customer, My Boss initiative aligns with Orange MEA’s broader strategic vision to embed customer-centricity into its DNA. By making proximity, listening, and collective accountability the core principles of customer engagement, Orange is actively reshaping its service culture.

This people-first approach is also designed to have ripple effects throughout the organization. Beyond short-term improvements, the initiative nurtures a mindset of continuous improvement, cross-functional collaboration, and shared ownership of customer satisfaction.

As the MEA region continues to grow in digital adoption and connectivity needs, Orange’s focus on strengthening trust and co-creating value with customers is more relevant than ever. With plans to repeat the initiative annually and expand its scope, My Customer, My Boss is poised to become a flagship movement in how modern organizations reimagine customer relationships in emerging markets.

Through this initiative, Orange is not just delivering on promises—it is listening, learning, and evolving alongside its customers, one interaction at a time.