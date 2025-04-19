Tragic Sky: Investigating the Fatal Cessna 180 Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal small plane crash in Nebraska, resulting in the loss of three lives.

The Cessna 180, a single-engine aircraft, met its tragic end when it collided with the Platte River near Fremont at approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, according to Sgt Brie Frank from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have yet to disclose the identities of the victims. With the arrival of an NTSB investigator, the scene will be meticulously documented, and the aircraft will be transported to a secure facility for evaluation. The Federal Aviation Administration is also participating in the investigation.

