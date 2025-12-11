Left Menu

Divided Fed's Rate Cut, New CBS Anchor, and FAA Ethics Violation: US News Highlights

The Federal Reserve implements an interest rate cut amid internal disagreement, while Tony Dokoupil is appointed as the new CBS Evening News anchor. The FAA faces scrutiny over its administrator's failure to divest airline shares. Meanwhile, USA Rare Earth advances its Texas project timeline, and farmers critique Trump's aid package.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable policy decision, a divided Federal Reserve opted to cut interest rates, indicating a pause along with a single rate cut next year as economic momentum builds amid a softening job market and persistent inflation.

CBS News unveiled Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor for 'CBS Evening News,' marking a strategic revamp led by new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss to elevate the network's profile in a digital era.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell criticizes FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford for not divesting airline shares, as agreed in his ethics agreement, raising questions about compliance and ethics within federal aviation leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

