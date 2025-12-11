Divided Fed's Rate Cut, New CBS Anchor, and FAA Ethics Violation: US News Highlights

In a notable policy decision, a divided Federal Reserve opted to cut interest rates, indicating a pause along with a single rate cut next year as economic momentum builds amid a softening job market and persistent inflation.

CBS News unveiled Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor for 'CBS Evening News,' marking a strategic revamp led by new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss to elevate the network's profile in a digital era.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell criticizes FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford for not divesting airline shares, as agreed in his ethics agreement, raising questions about compliance and ethics within federal aviation leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)