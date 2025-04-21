Left Menu

India's DBT: A Leap Towards Fiscal Efficiency and Inclusion

India's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system has achieved savings of Rs 3.48 lakh crore, reducing subsidy allocations significantly. The system has improved budgetary efficiency by ensuring funds reach genuine recipients. A Welfare Efficiency Index reflects rising effectiveness, with subsidy expenditure dropping post-DBT implementation, despite increased beneficiary coverage.

India's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system has emerged as a beacon of fiscal efficiency, saving the country a cumulative Rs 3.48 lakh crore by cutting down on leakages within welfare schemes. A new quantitative assessment by the BlueKraft Digital Foundation, unveiled by the Ministry of Finance, highlights the profound impact of the system, which has reduced subsidy allocations from 16 percent to just 9 percent of total government expenditure since its inception.

The DBT system has dramatically enhanced public spending efficiency, according to the report that scrutinizes data spanning from 2009 to 2024. It explores the transformation brought about by the shift from antiquated paper-based disbursements to streamlined digital transfers, ensuring that public funds consistently reach their intended beneficiaries. A cornerstone of DBT's success is the JAM trinity—comprising Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar unique ID numbers, and mobile phones—facilitating direct digital transfers.

To capture DBT's full impact, the report introduces a Welfare Efficiency Index, marrying fiscal outcomes like savings and reduced subsidies with social indicators such as the number of beneficiaries reached. The index, which has grown nearly threefold from 0.32 in 2014 to 0.91 in 2023, underscores the system's enhanced effectiveness and inclusivity. Despite a temporary spike in subsidies during the 2020-21 fiscal year due to COVID-19 emergency measures, the system rebounded, reaffirming its long-term efficiency. The finance ministry stated that the DBT system's elimination of ghost beneficiaries and middlemen is pivotal in redirecting funds to genuine recipients, thus optimizing fiscal allocations.

