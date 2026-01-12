Real friends can address their differences: US envoy designate Gor on Modi-Trump friendship in context of bilateral ties.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Real friends can address their differences: US envoy designate Gor on Modi-Trump friendship in context of bilateral ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Trump
- friendship
- diplomacy
- US envoy
- Gor
- bilateral ties
- international relations
- India
- politics
ALSO READ
I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
We are at intersection of world's oldest democracy and world's largest democracy: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
We will continue to work together in important areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy: Gor.
No partner is more essential than India: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
India important partner of the US: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.