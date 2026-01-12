Both sides continue to actively engage on India-US trade deal: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Both sides continue to actively engage on India-US trade deal: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India-EU Free Trade Agreement on the Horizon Amid Global Trade Tensions
India's Free Trade Agreements Boost Agri Sector Market Access
EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement: A Historic Accord in the Making
Strengthening Ties: Germany Eager for Free Trade Agreement with India
India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement