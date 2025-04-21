Controversy Over Telecom Infrastructure Model in Mumbai Metro

The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has voiced strong opposition to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's (MMRC) approach to telecom infrastructure deployment, which they deem illegal and anti-consumer.

COAI, representing major telcos like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, highlighted that MMRC's decision to involve a third-party IP-I vendor for Metro Line 3's telecom infrastructure violates the Telecommunication Act, 2023.

COAI argues that this move neglects licensed Telecom Service Providers who are prepared to install the necessary networks, emphasizing that similar solutions have been successfully implemented in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)