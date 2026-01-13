Overnight Missile Strikes Target Kyiv Amid Heightened Tensions

In the latest escalation of the conflict, Russia executed an overnight missile assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, warned residents via Telegram to seek safety amid the ongoing ballistic missile attacks targeting the city.

Adding to the situation, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko communicated on Telegram that the city's air defense systems were striving to fend off the Russian missiles.

