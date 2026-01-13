Alyssa Healy Bids Farewell to Cricket: An Era Comes to an End
Alyssa Healy, legendary wicketkeeper-batter and captain of Australia's women's cricket team, announces her retirement post her final series against India. With a career spanning 15 years, Healy's contributions have been monumental, participating in World Cup victories and holding impressive personal records.
Alyssa Healy, an iconic figure in Australian women's cricket, will retire from the sport following the upcoming series against India. After a noteworthy 15-year career that included participating in two one-day international World Cup victories and six successful T20 World Cup campaigns, Healy has decided to step down.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Healy expressed mixed emotions about her decision to retire, acknowledging that while her passion for the sport remains, she no longer possesses the competitive edge that fueled her career. Her final matches for Australia include three ODIs and a test match against India scheduled for February and March.
Healy's career boasts 3,563 runs with seven centuries in ODIs and 3,054 runs with one century in T20 internationals. Cricket Australia Chief Executive Todd Greenberg lauded her immeasurable contributions both on and off the field. She is celebrated as one of the greatest in women's cricket.
