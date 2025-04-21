Left Menu

Tariffs in Focus: Trump's Meeting with Retail Giants

President Trump is scheduled to meet representatives from major U.S. retailers to discuss the impact of tariffs on their businesses. Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Target are expected at the White House, as tariffs have pressured stock markets and profit margins, particularly with significant imports from China.

President Donald Trump is gearing up for a pivotal meeting with key figures from the retail industry, aimed at addressing the sweeping impacts of tariffs on their operations, a White House official disclosed.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday afternoon at the White House, will include major retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Target, according to confirmation from the official who spoke under anonymity. Efforts to obtain comments from Home Depot, Lowe's, and Target were unsuccessful, while Walmart opted not to comment ahead of the meeting.

The ripple effect of Trump's tariff strategies has been felt across multiple sectors, causing fluctuations in U.S. stock markets. Particularly impacted are retail giants who rely heavily on imports from China, raising analyst concerns about their profit margins as they brace for the consequences of these economic policies.

