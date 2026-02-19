Left Menu

BJP Targets Congress: Karnataka Politics Heat Up for 2028 Elections

BJP leaders criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, predicting a return to power in 2028. During a state executive meeting, they condemned corruption and called for a grassroots campaign. Union Minister Shekhawat and other leaders emphasized removing the Congress for alleged financial mismanagement and deteriorating law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:05 IST
BJP Targets Congress: Karnataka Politics Heat Up for 2028 Elections
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders launched a fierce attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, expressing confidence in regaining power in the 2028 Assembly elections. At the state executive committee meeting, they addressed widespread corruption and misreporting of government funds.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the necessity for introspective rebuilding to dismantle the alleged corrupt Congress administration. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticized the current law and order under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, pointing out unresolved cases and financial mismanagement while motivating party members for upcoming elections.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa praised for his half-century in politics, urged BJP workers to prepare for a significant victory, reiterating the need to end Congress's corruption. Several key BJP figures were in attendance, showcasing the united front aimed at political resurgence in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

