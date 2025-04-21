Mumbai's Bullet Train Station Nears Completion

Progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station is advancing rapidly, with 75% of the excavation completed, according to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

Heavy machinery has excavated 14 lakh cubic meters of earth out of the 18,722,63 cubic meters required for the underground station beneath Bandra Kurla Complex.

Additionally, a video released by NHSRCL highlights ongoing construction efforts, showcasing heavy-duty machinery. The corridor will encompass 12 stations, with Mumbai's terminal uniquely positioned underground.

(With inputs from agencies.)