Mumbai's Bullet Train Station Nears Completion
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has completed around 75% of the excavation work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station at Bandra Kurla Complex. A total of 14 lakh cubic meters of earthwork out of 18,722,63 cubic meters has been excavated for the underground project.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station is advancing rapidly, with 75% of the excavation completed, according to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).
Heavy machinery has excavated 14 lakh cubic meters of earth out of the 18,722,63 cubic meters required for the underground station beneath Bandra Kurla Complex.
Additionally, a video released by NHSRCL highlights ongoing construction efforts, showcasing heavy-duty machinery. The corridor will encompass 12 stations, with Mumbai's terminal uniquely positioned underground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement