Left Menu

Shiprocket Partners with CriticaLog for High-Value Goods Shipping

Shiprocket has teamed up with CriticaLog to venture into premium shipping for high-value goods like jewellery. The partnership aims to provide efficient logistics solutions for jewellers across India, especially from smaller towns, leveling the field against major market players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:35 IST
Shiprocket Partners with CriticaLog for High-Value Goods Shipping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IPO-bound Shiprocket announced on Wednesday its partnership with CriticaLog, a move that signifies its entry into the premium shipping sector. This collaboration will focus on the transportation of high-value goods such as gold and diamond jewellery.

CriticaLog's expertise in time-sensitive, high-value logistics, when combined with Shiprocket's sophisticated technology, promises a seamless shipping experience for jewellers. This strategic partnership addresses a significant gap in India's e-commerce market, particularly beneficial for smaller towns.

The initiative aligns with Shiprocket's mission of empowering small-town merchants, providing them with a competitive edge. 'Our focus is on building infrastructure that allows merchants from all over India to grow through e-commerce,' stated Shiprocket MD & CEO Saahil Goel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025