Livguard Appoints Industry Expert Sameer Nagpal as New MD & CEO

Livguard, a leading name in energy storage and solar solutions in India, has named Sameer Nagpal as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The announcement marks a significant step for the company, which is part of the SAR Group, as it looks to bolster its standing in a growing industry.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Nagpal has held key management roles at high-profile companies such as Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Shalimar Paints, and Carrier Corporation. His expertise in managing turnarounds and strategic growth initiatives has been widely recognized, making him an ideal choice for Livguard, which aims at spearheading the shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Livguard is strategically positioning itself to meet the rising demand for renewable energy, particularly in the solar power sector. Sameer Nagpal expressed enthusiasm about joining the company, emphasizing Livguard's commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction. His vision focuses on expanding the accessibility of Livguard's solutions to a broader market, aligning with India's clean energy ambitions.

