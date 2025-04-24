Major Drugmakers Defy Tariff Turmoil and Surpass Earnings Expectations

In a volatile earnings season, major drugmakers like Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Sanofi, and Roche have exceeded expectations, despite threats from potential sector-specific tariffs and efforts to lower drug prices. While other industries struggle with tariff-related forecasts, these companies continue to thrive, reporting strong quarterly performances.

The healthcare sector has shown resilience amid market fluctuations, with the S&P 500 Healthcare index experiencing minimal declines compared to the broader market. However, U.S. import duties and federal layoffs pose challenges, potentially impacting investment plans and drug availability if not addressed swiftly.

President Trump's tariff plans add further uncertainty as the domestic production costs could rise significantly. Meanwhile, companies like Merck are already seeing impacts, such as a projected $200 million tariff-related loss, showing the complex dynamics of global drug trade impacting U.S. healthcare stakeholders.

