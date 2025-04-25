Ireland Increases IDA Pledge by 33% to €141.4M, Boosting Global Development

In a powerful reaffirmation of its commitment to supporting the world’s poorest and most vulnerable populations, Ireland has announced a substantial 33% increase in its financial pledge to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund dedicated to assisting low-income countries. The enhanced contribution brings Ireland’s total pledge to €141.4 million under the IDA’s 21st replenishment cycle, known as IDA21.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings, a key annual event where global economic challenges and development strategies are discussed. This increase signals Ireland’s strategic emphasis on global cooperation and social inclusion in development efforts.

Ireland’s Global Development Vision

Speaking on the occasion, Paschal Donohoe, Ireland’s Minister of Finance, highlighted the importance of international partnerships in achieving equitable development outcomes. “IDA exemplifies what can be accomplished through coordinated global cooperation, and we take pride in financing this vital work across low-income countries,” he said. “Ireland is deeply committed to development that leaves no one behind, especially amid global challenges.”

Ireland has consistently positioned itself as a proactive donor in the international development space, aligning its financial commitments with global goals, particularly those focused on poverty reduction, sustainable development, and human rights. This latest move strengthens its role in shaping resilient and equitable futures for millions of people worldwide.

IDA’s Transformative Role

The International Development Association serves as a lifeline for 78 of the world’s poorest countries, providing low or zero-interest loans and grants to help governments implement transformative projects. These initiatives range from infrastructure development to clean energy, education, gender equality, and pandemic preparedness.

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, commended Ireland’s expanded contribution. “IDA invests in people’s lives and futures by helping countries build the fundamentals of development—including clean air and water, energy and infrastructure, and healthcare. These are the building blocks for creating jobs and lifting people out of poverty. Ireland’s support strengthens this mission and expands its impact,” Banga stated.

IDA21: A Critical Development Milestone

IDA21 marks the 21st replenishment round of the fund, which concluded in December after a yearlong negotiation process involving donor countries and IDA-recipient nations. The agreement will unlock up to $100 billion in resources to support development programs between 2023 and 2025.

Among its key priorities, IDA21 aims to:

Foster sustainable economic growth and job creation

Empower women and girls, particularly in economic and social spheres

Enhance health systems and preparedness for future pandemics

Support climate resilience and environmental sustainability

Expand access to clean energy and digital infrastructure

Ireland’s increased pledge will be instrumental in scaling up these initiatives, enabling the World Bank to deepen its engagement with fragile and conflict-affected regions, where needs are often greatest.

A Broader Message of Solidarity

Ireland’s move sends a broader message to the global community: that even in times of geopolitical uncertainty and economic headwinds, investment in international development remains a moral imperative and a strategic priority. As the world grapples with intersecting crises—from climate change to displacement and food insecurity—coordinated efforts like IDA are essential to fostering global stability and shared prosperity.

With this bold commitment, Ireland not only reaffirms its values but also contributes meaningfully to reshaping the trajectory of millions of lives around the world.