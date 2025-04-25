Left Menu

IndiGo's Flight Operations Disrupted Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

IndiGo's international flights are affected following Pakistan's airspace closure amid India-Pakistan tensions. Some Delhi routes to Almaty and Tashkent were canceled. IndiGo is monitoring the situation and arranging alternatives for impacted passengers. North India’s west-bound flights are forced to take longer routes via the Arabian Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions between India and Pakistan have led to significant disruptions in air travel as Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines. As a result, IndiGo, one of India's largest carriers, has been forced to cancel several international flights, including those majorly from Delhi to Almaty and Tashkent.

In a statement made public on social media platform X, the airline emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring the developments. IndiGo operates approximately 2,200 flights daily, and while specifics regarding the number of cancelations remain undisclosed, the airline assured customers that it is working diligently to provide the best possible alternatives.

The airspace closure particularly affects west-bound flights departing from northern Indian cities like Delhi, compelling them to opt for longer routes over the Arabian Sea, thereby causing potential delays and operational challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

