Focus Lighting Secures Key Role in Gujarat's Infrastructure Projects
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd. has been approved by Gujarat's Roads & Buildings Department to provide LED lighting solutions for government projects in 2025-26. The company, recognized for its innovative products and quality standards, aims to secure a stronger foothold in public infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, a leader in LED lighting solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by being empanelled by the Electrical Wing of the Roads & Buildings Department in Gujarat for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
This inclusion follows a comprehensive evaluation by the department's S.O.R. Review Committee, affirming the company's credentials to supply lighting systems for various government projects until March 31, 2026. Operating under the brands 'PLUS LIGHT TECH' and 'TRIX,' Focus Lighting offers a range of approved indoor and outdoor fixtures that meet stringent technical standards.
Being classified under Category III, the company is eligible for diverse governmental infrastructure projects, enhancing its ability to obtain government contracts. Amit Sheth, Managing Director, expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting the potential for significant contributions to infrastructure across Gujarat and potentially nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
