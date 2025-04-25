Left Menu

Kinley Soda Surpasses ₹1,500 Crore in Revenue: A Celebration of Consistency and Quality

Kinley Soda, a prominent brand from Coca-Cola, has achieved a milestone by crossing ₹1,500 crore in revenue. Known for its quality and consumer trust, it is available across numerous retail outlets in India. With its consistent demand-led strategy, Kinley maintains a strong market presence in the soda category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kinley Soda, a reputed brand under Coca-Cola's umbrella, has surpassed the ₹1,500 crore revenue mark, underscoring its commitment to quality and consumer trust. The brand's success is driven by a keenly focused, demand-driven portfolio, which aims at making diverse beverages more accessible to consumers.

Over the past two decades, Kinley Soda has become an integral part of Indian life, featuring in daily routines and celebrations alike. Its offerings range from street-side nimbu sodas to premium hospitality mixers, positioning it as a reliable and high-quality choice for many.

Kinley Soda's availability extends across 1.4 million retail outlets in India, transcending local kirana stores and quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy and Zepto, right up to premium retail shelves. The brand continues to innovate, reflected in the refreshed brand identity for Kinley Strong Soda, as it aims to uphold quality and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

