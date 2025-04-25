Kinley Soda Surpasses ₹1,500 Crore in Revenue: A Celebration of Consistency and Quality

Kinley Soda, a reputed brand under Coca-Cola's umbrella, has surpassed the ₹1,500 crore revenue mark, underscoring its commitment to quality and consumer trust. The brand's success is driven by a keenly focused, demand-driven portfolio, which aims at making diverse beverages more accessible to consumers.

Over the past two decades, Kinley Soda has become an integral part of Indian life, featuring in daily routines and celebrations alike. Its offerings range from street-side nimbu sodas to premium hospitality mixers, positioning it as a reliable and high-quality choice for many.

Kinley Soda's availability extends across 1.4 million retail outlets in India, transcending local kirana stores and quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy and Zepto, right up to premium retail shelves. The brand continues to innovate, reflected in the refreshed brand identity for Kinley Strong Soda, as it aims to uphold quality and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)